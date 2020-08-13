Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Winnebago County

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night in Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on County Highway E east of Thackery Drive in the Town of Algoma.

Authorities say the pedestrian was in the westbound lane of CH E when they were struck by the eastbound vehicle.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Latest Stories