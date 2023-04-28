OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Oshkosh are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a vehicle allegedly hit a pedestrian who was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened in the 700 block of West Packer Avenue around 11:45 a.m. on Friday.

Officers say the accident involved a ‘newer’ BMW SUV that is either navy blue or black in color.

The pedestrian was subsequently transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking anyone who lives in the area to check their video surveillance cameras for the previously described vehicle.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Officer Scopp at the Oshkosh Police Department (920-236-5700). If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

No additional information was provided.