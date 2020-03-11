Pence coming to Wisconsin for Republican congressional candidate campaign event

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump on coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to campaign in Wisconsin next week for Republican congressional candidate Tom Tiffany.

Tiffany announced Wednesday that Pence plans to attend a get-out-the-vote event on March 19 in Rothschild. President Donald Trump plans to be in Milwaukee that same day for a rally.

The Pence trip comes after he canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin last week so he could instead travel to Washington state as part of the response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Tiffany faces Democrat Tricia Zunker in a special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, a heavily Republican district covering northern and western Wisconsin. 

