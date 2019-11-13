1  of  8
Closings
All Saints/Holy Trinity- Denmark Holy Cross Parish-GB Holy Family Parish-Brillion Reedsville Nativity Of Our Lord -Green Bay Prince of Peace Parish-GB St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-GB St. Joseph Parish - Oneida St. Mary Parish Glenmore-Stark

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Pence to visit Marinette Marine next week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
One-on-one with Governor Mike Pence_33482310-159532

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Wisconsin and his home state of Indiana next week.

Pence’s office announced Wednesday that he was scheduled to tour and deliver remarks at shipbuilder Marinette Marine in northeast Wisconsin on Nov. 20. Later that day the former Indiana governor was then to give a speech at the Strada Education Network National Symposium in Indianapolis.

Pence’s trip to Marinette Marine in Wisconsin was originally scheduled for Oct. 23. But he canceled at the last minute to remain at the White House for remarks President Donald Trump was giving.

Pence did come to Wisconsin later that day for a stop at shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin is a key target for Trump and Democrats. Trump won the state in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories