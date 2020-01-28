Pence visiting Wisconsin’s capital city, liberal stronghold

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence’s planned visit to Wisconsin’s liberal stronghold of Madison may signal the opening of a new front in the hotly contested campaign to win the battleground state.

Pence is scheduled to speak in the Capitol at an event celebrating the voucher school program.

Democrats know they will win in Madison and usually don’t bother to campaign there, if at all, until the waning days of the race when the goal is to fire up the base.

Republican and Democratic strategists say the stop shows President Donald Trump is looking for votes everywhere he can in Wisconsin.