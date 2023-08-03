Peninsula State Park now has an all-terrain wheelchair available to loan. (Kinect M1)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – People of all ages and abilities can now access miles of Peninsula State Park’s beautiful hiking trails thanks to a new innovation.

As the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Thursday, the Peninsula State Park now has an all-terrain wheelchair available to loan.

Peninsula State Park is partnering with the Friends of Peninsula State Park to offer the first outdoor wheelchair loaner site in Wisconsin state parks and forests.

“This is a great opportunity for us to partner with our Friends Groups and local community groups of Door County to expand accessible opportunities for all our visitors,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director.

The DNR says that the park is becoming one of the most accessible state parks in the Midwest after adding Eagle Tower, one of the only accessible observation towers in the country, a new universal playground, and plans to construct three new universally accessible trails.

“The DNR is committed to opening the outdoors to visitors of all abilities, and expanding our adaptive equipment is one approach to meeting that commitment,” added Schmelzer.

Although the wheelchair was donated to the park, the Friends of Peninsula State Park will work with the park to loan it out. Visitors can check out the wheelchair for free on the Friends’ website.

“We are fortunate to have so many wonderful organizations in Door County that support access to the outdoors for our local community and tourists. We hope to leave park visitors of all ability levels with many fond memories and experiences in nature,” said Chris Holicek, president of the Friends of Peninsula State Park group.