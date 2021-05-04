Peninsula State Park upgrades completed, visitors will be in ‘for a treat’

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that 2021 visitors to Peninsula State Park will ‘be in for a treat’ with new and upgraded amenities.

The DNR says that Peninsula State Park has gone through a major transformation in the last year. Some of the upgrades include:

New shower restroom facility in the South Nicolet campground

Restroom upgrades at South Nicolet and Weborg Point campgrounds

11 new vault toilet restrooms

Construction of a new sanitary station

New restroom facility at Northern Sky Theater

Nature Center addition (will remain closed until facilities reopen to the public)

Resurfacing of 400 campsites

Campsite upgrades including new grills and fire rings

23 campsites upgraded to electrical service

New drinking fountains added throughout the campgrounds

With the new upgrades, some amentities are set to open for the season including:

Peninsula State Park Golf Course and clubhouse opened to golfers on May 1

Eagle Bluff Lighthouse will open for tours starting May 15

The Nicolet Beach Camp Store will open Memorial Day weekend, May 28

Northern Sky Theater opens for the season on June 14

Even with all of the work done at Peninsula State Park, the DNR says there are still plans for more upgrades. In the next one to two years the DNR says there will be considerable upgrades to various trails, nature center and property roads.

The DNR also says that the Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park is not open to the public due to unforeseen construction delays. It is estimated that the tower will reopen in the coming weeks.