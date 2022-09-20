ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Pentatonix, a three-time Grammy Award-winning vocal quintet, is coming to Brown County, Wisconsin.

According to a release, Pentatonix will be on its “A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour” and will feature the winners of “The Voice” in season 21, Girl Named Tom.

The show is scheduled to take place at the Resch Center on Tuesday, November 29, at 7 p.m.

Organizers said general ticket sales begin on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. To buy a ticket, go to ReschCenter.com, call (800)-895-0071, or buy some at the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center.

Pentatonix will also unveil its 11th overall full-length and 6th holiday album. The singers announced it will be called Holidays Around The World, and is set to be released on Oct. 28.

“The record consists of stunning renditions of seasonal staples as well as show-stopping original international collaborations, living up to the promise of its title and speaking to audiences around the globe,” the release described.

