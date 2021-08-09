People flock to car show at Kaukauna’s ‘Mansion in the Woods’

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Grignon Mansion Car Show was able to get underway for a car-filled day of fun.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grignon Manison in Kaukauna. During the event, there was a cookout, horse-drawn carriage rides, games and crafts for kids.

According to officials, all of the proceeds of the event went directly to the Grignon Mansion.

The mansion was built in 1837 and was known as ‘The Mansion in the Woods’.

Officials are also starting to look at working with the Menominee as it was part of the founder’s heritage.

“We are starting to now look at being able to work with the Menominee, because they are part Menominee, to bring out that part of their heritage,” says Patty Degoey, President Friends of the Grignon Mansion.