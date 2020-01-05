People gather in Appleton to protest possibility of war with Iran

APPLETON, Wisconsin (WFRV) — People gathered Saturday at Houdini Plaza in Appleton to protest the possibility of war with Iran.

The Fox Valley Peace Coalition have been coming together the first Saturday of every month to hold a vigil and protest.

The coalition has been holding their monthly protests for 18 years.

Protesters are saying a peaceful solution to the conflict after the U.S. airstrike against Iran needs to be found fast.

“It really makes for a lot of instability,” says Connie Kanitz, who was apart of the protest. “If we do enter a new war, I think it’ll be a war of really different proportions that’s really unpredictable, and that’s really scary for all of us.”

Other anti-war protests were held around the country Saturday, including one in Madison.