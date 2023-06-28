OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – People in the Oshkosh area had a chance to take home a piece of their past today, in the form of keepsake bricks taken from the former Webster Stanley Middle and Elementary School.

The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) allowed people to come by the administrative office and take a brick from the former school home for free on June 28.

“We’ve had a lot of people come out; from alumni, to family, and students,” said Bryan Davis, OASD School Superintendent. “They were able to grab the last piece of memorabilia from Webster Stanley School, and we are really excited to be able to provide that opportunity for our community to have some keepsakes as we move forward.”

Alumnus George Scheuermann went to Webster Stanley and graduated from the class of ’68. He stated that although it’s a shame that the building had to be torn down, he wanted a piece to remember it by.

“It’s nostalgic, I have some good memories from there. My brothers and sisters all went there and I still keep in touch with some of my classmates from that era. I’ll probably put [a brick] up in my home office, and maybe write some dates on them,” said Scheuermann.

Three bricks per person were allowed, and officials with OASD say that people will have an additional opportunity to take home a keepsake on June 29, from 4 to 6 p.m.

“I’ll probably grab [a brick] but I’ll do that at the very end to make sure everybody gets an opportunity but certainly it’s an important part of our Oshkosh School District history,” added Davis.

The district built the school in 1953. Back in May, alumni, former teachers and administrators said their final farewells to the school.