GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

People in full bloom on Mother’s Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) People were out in full bloom on Mother’s Day as we shift into a post-pandemic life.

Peggy Schroeder, owner of Schroeder’s Flowers says, “Last year we did lots and lots of deliveries cause people couldn’t take them to the nursing homes or go visit mother and so we had a lot of deliveries.”

Flowers are synonymous with this special day so its no wonder some may be in short supply.

Schroeder says, “Some things are just having to be brought in. They’re growing them and we just have to get them in from our other location.”

Some treated mom to mother nature’s assortment at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens, for those unable to snag that special bouquet.

Natalia Fucci, mother of two says, “We came here for my first Mother’s Day when nova was just 10 days old and now we’re here with Michael and just making this a tradition.”

Husbands treated wives to a garden stroll to commemorate an unfinished journey.

Mike Fucci, Natalia’s husband says, “Having both of these kids and Natalia’s been such a rock through it all and so strong through it and having them is a blessing and watching her mother them with strength and watching her continue to grow and I grow based off that too is amazing.”

Flowers and kids go hand-in-hand and on this day some moms remembered how like flowers their children are a reminder of life renewing itself.

Claudia Kalous says, “The best Mother’s Day memory is I have three grandchildren and getting together with them. It tells you you have children and grandchildren and life goes on and it’s just a very special day. It just tugs at your heartstrings.”

In celebration of Mother’s Day — moms were able to enjoy all the colorful spring flowers at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens — free of charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state

HS Football: Fond du Lac runs away from Kimberly; De Pere, Omro finish unbeaten

Blizzard win 49-29 over Xtreme

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals

De Pere Girls Cross Country