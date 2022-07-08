'People need to think about their actions': GB Police find another gun look-a-like, one arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking people to think about their actions after another replica gun was found during an incident at a parking ramp.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on July 7 around 11 p.m., officers came across a man in a vehicle at the River Ramp parking ramp. The man was taken into custody for suspected drug possession.

After a search, officers found what was thought to be a Glock 17. The gun reportedly had the look, weight and feel of a Glock handgun.

Photo courtesy of Green Bay Polic Department

Photo courtesy of Green Bay Polic Department

It was eventually determined to be a BB gun. Officials say that this is similar to the incident on July 4 that involved a replica gun as well.

This incident highlights the need for people to think about their actions and to avoid becoming involved in dangerous situations Green Bay Police Department

Authorities say the officers involved should be commended for their professionalism and ‘decisive’ response to another situation.