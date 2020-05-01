Peregrine falcons hatch at Menasha Essity paper mill

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Four falcon babies have hatched at Essity’s Menasha paper mill, making this the sixth straight year that the mill has been home to peregrine falcons.

Essity says a biologist will come to the plant to band the babies in the next few weeks. In the meantime, Essity says it will again invite a local school to help name the babies.

Last year, four eggs hatched. Three young falcons were banded onsite – Katisha, Fluffy, and Freier. Katisha and Freier were named after mill employees and Fluffy was named by students at Lake Butte Des Morts Elementary School in Menasha. The fourth was too small to band and was later transported to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary where it remains in the Birds of Prey Exhibit due to developmental issues.

Six years ago, an Essity employee constructed and installed two peregrine falcon nesting boxes on the rooftop of the Menasha paper mill. Ever since, the site has been home to peregrine falcons who have nested and produced babies. In 2017, live-feed video cameras were installed in the boxes to allow staff to identify banded adults falcons and have any baby falcons banded at the appropriate time by a falcon expert.

One of the female birds that hatched at Essity in 2018 – named Essity – laid four eggs at the Oak Creek Power Plant this year.

