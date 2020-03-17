1  of  47
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Central Branch Chilton Public / Parochial Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Elkhart Lake -Glenbeulah School Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First English Lutheran - Oshkosh First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Howard Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Green Bay Elite Sports Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oconto Falls Public Schools Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools Princeton Public and Parochial St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church-Appleton Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Valders Schools Wausaukee Schools Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Peregrine falcons return to WPS, We Energies locations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Peregrine falcons have returned to Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies power plants and facilities.

The community is invited to check in on the falcons as they find love, lay eggs, and raise their young 24 hours a day via high-definition cameras set up at WPS and We Energies power plants and facilities.

This year, there are nest box cameras at five WPS and We Energies facilities:

  • Weston Power Plant in Rothschild
  • WPS building in Green Bay
  • Oak Creek Power Plant
  • Port Washington Generating Station
  • Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee

All five cameras are hosted on the WEC Energy Group website, found here.

Last year, the first eggs were laid around the end of March. Updates on the peregrine falcons can be found on the WPS Facebook and Twitter pages.

RELATED: Report shows impact of WPS, We Energies on peregrine falcon recovery efforts

WPS and We Energies are part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. The Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to Wisconsin’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

Since the first successful nest box in the mid-1990s, 402 peregrine falcons have hatched between each energy company’s facilities. Falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan and major rivers, making many of the WPS and We Energies facilities ideal nesting sites.

To watch the falcons in all five locations, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"