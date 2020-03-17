Peregrine falcons return to WPS, We Energies locations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Peregrine falcons have returned to Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies power plants and facilities.

The community is invited to check in on the falcons as they find love, lay eggs, and raise their young 24 hours a day via high-definition cameras set up at WPS and We Energies power plants and facilities.

This year, there are nest box cameras at five WPS and We Energies facilities:

Weston Power Plant in Rothschild

WPS building in Green Bay

Oak Creek Power Plant

Port Washington Generating Station

Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee

All five cameras are hosted on the WEC Energy Group website, found here.

Last year, the first eggs were laid around the end of March. Updates on the peregrine falcons can be found on the WPS Facebook and Twitter pages.

WPS and We Energies are part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. The Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to Wisconsin’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

Since the first successful nest box in the mid-1990s, 402 peregrine falcons have hatched between each energy company’s facilities. Falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan and major rivers, making many of the WPS and We Energies facilities ideal nesting sites.

To watch the falcons in all five locations, click here.

