Perfect weather welcomes 41st annual Otto Grunski Runski 2021 in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The beautiful weather on Saturday was enough to propel participants of the annual Otto Grunski Runski right through the finish line.

On Saturday, Wisconsinites gathered at Jefferson Park in Menasha to celebrate the 41st annual Otto Grunski Runski 2021 which is aimed to raise money for the Menasha Parks Department.

Participants of the event had the choice to either complete a 5k or a 10k by running, walking, or doing a mixture of both. The event also held a kids 1k run/walk ensuring there was something for the whole family.