Perfume pirate: Man in Wisconsin accused of stealing $3k in fragrances, GPS tracker leads to arrest

(WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin were able to arrest a shoplifting suspect after one of the stolen bottles had a GPS tracker on it.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on February 27 deputies were sent to a reported shoplifting incident at a beauty store. Store employees said a male suspect had stolen $2,862 worth of fragrances.

However, one of the bottles reportedly had a GPS tracker on it. The tracker apparently showed that the suspect was in a parking lot outside a nearby department store.

Deputies found the suspect’s vehicle, and he was taken into custody. Authorities say the stolen merchandise was in his backpack.

The suspect was asked by deputies what he would do with the stolen merchandise, to which he reportedly said he planned to trade it for ‘blues’. The post said ‘blues were in reference to fentanyl pills.

Deputies searched the suspect’s vehicle and found out that he had also shoplifted from a different nearby store. Authorities said all stolen merchandise was returned to the stores.

The suspect was booked into jail, and bail was reportedly set at $10,000. The identity of the suspect was not provided.

The post said the same suspect pleaded guilty to burglary last month and was sentenced to 36 days in jail.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.