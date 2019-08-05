Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC reportedly files for bankruptcy

(WFRV) — Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC has reportedly filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in Delaware.

According to Local 5’s Madison affiliate, Channel 3000, Bloomberg stated the company has made its second bankruptcy filing for the restaurant chain.

The first was cleared in 2011.

The Perkins restaurant in Janesville reportedly permanently closed Monday morning.

Channel 3000 says a sign was posted on the door of the restaurant and the city’s economic development director said the city was given no warning this would happen.

The company reportedly owes more than $100 million to its lenders.