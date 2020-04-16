Perkins Restaurants offering groceries to customers through new “Market” initiative

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Perkins Restaurants are offering a new way for customers to buy their groceries.

In an effort to support communities during the COVID-19 crisis in any way possible, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery announced a series of new initiatives available at open and participating locations including “Perkins Market,” offering groceries such as bulk meat, produce and even toilet paper to customers, and Family Meals-To-Go, new family-sized meals available for takeout, pickup and delivery.

Perkins is rolling out “Perkins Market” at participating locations that will be selling a limited number of items, including bulk frozen meats such as cases of burgers, bacon, sirloin steaks and turkey breasts, as well asstaples such as paper towels, toilet paper, and ketchup,and fresh vegetables. These items are all being offered alongside the brand’s cooked-to-order homestyle mealsavailable for takeout, pickup and delivery, including the new Family Meals-To-Go.

To help families under COVID-19 shelter-at-home mandates, Perkins is offering its new Family Meals-To-Go program. The new family-sized meals offers some of the brand’s most popular breakfast and dinner entrees, packaged, portioned and priced for families of four. As an added benefit, customers can add a whole pie to any of the Family Meals-To-Go for a discounted price. The startingprice for one of the Family Meals-To-Go is $19.99, or just $5 per person. All Family Meals-To-Go are being offered for 20% off through April 19 to MyPerkins members, or individuals who sign up for the loyalty program on the Perkins website.

For both initiatives, customers should contact their local Perkins to confirm the location is open, operating and participating in Perkins Market and the Family Meals-To-Go offerings.

For more information on Family Meals-To-Go or Perkins Market, contact your local Perkins location or you can visit online right here.