The deadlines to remove permanent ice shanties on Wisconsin’s waters are approaching. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR/David Nevala

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding Wisconsinites that it’s almost time to remove permanent ice shanties from Wisconsin bodies of water.

According to a release, the deadlines to remove permanent ice shanties, or those that are not removed daily, on inland and boundary waters range from February 20 to March 19.

For Wisconsin/Iowa boundary waters, those with shacks need to remove them by Monday, February 20, 2023. For Wisconsin/Minnesota boundary waters, March 1 is the deadline.

Inland waters south of Highway 64 need to have all permanent shacks removed by March 5 while Wisconsin/Michigan boundary waters deadline is on March 15.

The latest deadline belongs to Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior, and inland waters north of Highway 64, which need to remove permanent ice shanties by March 19.

Portable ice shacks can still be used after these dates as long as they’re removed from the ice when they are not actively in use and at the end of each day.

Ice anglers requiring assistance removing their shanty should seek help from local fishing clubs, vendors, and other anglers on the ice.

The removal deadlines are to ensure shanties are removed and to avoid the additional costs and hazards of shanties breaking through the ice.

Any owners who don’t take responsibility for removing their shanty should be reported to the DNR Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-847-9367.