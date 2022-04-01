WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A permanent location for the Waukesha Parade Memorial has been established.

On Thursday, the Parade Memorial Commission convened to discuss possible locations for the memorial commemorating the victims of the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

Several sites were proposed during the meeting including Spring House on the Riverwalk, Grede Park, Friedman Alley, and the Intersection of Main Street and Gasper Street.

These sites all offered different components that the community sought such as a place with nature, enough space for contemplation and closer proximity to downtown Waukesha.

Taking this under consideration, the commission decided Grede Park would be the best location for the memorial.

Grede Park is located adjacent to Veterans Park, which was the location of the temporary memorial after the tragedy. In addition, Grede Park is easily accessible and situated near where the parade took place.

But more than its location, city officials believe Grede Park will offer community members the space necessary to comfortably remember and honor those that were lost; those that were hurt.

Now that the location for the memorial site has been decided upon, officials will focus on the design of the memorial and the elements it will incorporate.

The Waukesha Christmas Parade attack took place on November 21, when a suspect drove an SUV through the crowd of performers killing six people and injuring dozens more.

The suspect is identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. from Milwaukee. Brooks is currently in custody awaiting his trial to start on Oct. 3.