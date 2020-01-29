Permit approval paves the way for multifamily development in the Village of Harrison

VILLAGE OF HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) The Village of Harrison approved a conditional use permit on Tuesday.

This permit paves the way for Driscoll Properties LLC to begin construction of a 308 multifamily unit consisting of townhomes and apartments.

Those who live nearby the proposed site along N. Coop Road are concerned about traffic.

Residents say the size of this new development coupled with a second slated development will substantially increase traffic.

Jada Miller says “Eisenhower [a second development project] is coming in 3 to 5 years. Coop Road [the current project] will be here in 5 years so that’s a huge concern for us.”

But developers have planned strategic entrance and exit points for this development and to further lessen congestion developers have arranged gradual construction.

John Davell, project engineer says, “The project is proposed to be phased, so all 308 units aren’t gonna come online immediately. That should give the Village some time to address traffic concerns”.