MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good.

The Gallery Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.

Located at 1550 Johnston Drive, the family restaurant served some delicious dishes. From potato pancakes to a pizza burger, the establishment was most known for its fresh pies and tortes that were made in-house.

“We want to thank all of those who have supported the Gallery over the past 40+ years,” wrote officials in a statement. “We truly appreciate your business and have enjoyed the opportunity to serve you.”

The Gallery Family Restaurant was a part of a recreational facility that featured Meadow Lanes North, a 24-lane bowling center, and Meadow Links, an 18-hole public golf course.

For more information regarding the closure of The Gallery Family Restaurant, you can visit Meadow Sports Complex’s website here.