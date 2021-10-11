Person and their dog were attacked by a deer in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Appleton Police Department is working on ways of dealing with wildlife in the area after reports of a person and their dog were attacked by a deer.

Authorities explained that the attack happened sometime last week in the Linwood Park area.

The person and dog who were attacked by the deer sustained only minor injures, according to Officers.

On their Facebook, the APD explains that the Department’s Humane Officer is working with the DNR in order to find a solution to this incident, but the biggest thing is that they needs the community’s help.

Officers shared helpful tips and ways to assist residents with how to prepare and handle wildlife if they are to come into contact with them.

Appleton Police Department wants the public to remember these tips if they run into a deer or other wildlife out in the open:

View wildlife from a distance

Keep your dogs on a lease

Do not feed wildlife

Do not try to pick up or touch wildlife

Remember to stay alert, especially during the hours of dawn and dusk.

The Appleton Police also wanted to remind people that feeding deer is a violation of “AC 3-117.”

If you or anyone else sees aggressive wildlife, you are urged to contact the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500.