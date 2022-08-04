NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A horrifying animal cruelty incident occurred in the Village of Neopit on Thursday morning, and officers are seeking any relevant information.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, around 7 a.m. on August 4, officers received a call for an animal cruelty complaint.

Officers say that the caller found a cat in his backyard and that the cat had been ‘doused in gasoline and someone had set the cat on fire.’

Unfortunately, the cat had to be put down due to its condition.

The Menominee Tribal Police are asking for the public’s help to gather any possible information.

If you do have information, you are asked to call the Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881 or through an anonymous tip line at 715-799-5806.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.