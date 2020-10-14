Person found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park, investigation underway

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park.

WFRV sister station WISC reports a call for an injured person was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says the death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says they are “responding to an incident at the south shore of Devil’s Lake State Park.” They add that the property is currently closed to the public.

No additional details are available at this time.

Latest Stories