NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was found dead Monday morning after being shot, according to Neenah Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Adams Street around 2:20 a.m. Upon arrival, the victim was found dead.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to authorities. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

No other details are available at this time. WFRV Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

