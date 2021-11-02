NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Person found stabbed to death in Antigo, police looking for man last seen in Waukesha

ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Antigo Police Department is investigating a homicide after they did a welfare check and found a person apparently stabbed to death.

According to the Antigo Police Department, on Nov. 1 around 9:20 a.m., officers did a welfare check at a residence and found a person dead with reported stab wounds. The identity of the victim was not released.

Authorities say they believe the incident to be a homicide and are looking for a person of interest. The person of interest is 38-year-old Derek Goplin.

Goplin is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs an estimated 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and a green or brown beanie hat.

Authorities are trying to locate his red 2016 Ford Explore with the Wisconsin license plate of ‘RANDYR’. Goplin was reportedly last known to be in the Waukesha area.

If anyone sees Goplin they are recommended to call 9-1-1 as he may have a knife and is known to have a gun.

No further information was provided as the investigation is ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

