LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Person has second-degree burns after overnight fire in Sheboygan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was pulled out of a structure following a reported trailer fire in Sheboygan.

According to authorities, on June 6 around 9:15 p.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a reported trailer fire. The first responders were advised of a victim that was pulled out of the structure.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. Around 11:30 p.m. the victim was then sent to St. Marys Ozaukee Burn Center with 2nd degree burns.

There is no information on the current status of the victim or how much damage the fire caused.

There was also no information regarding the cause of the fire.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach