Person has second-degree burns after overnight fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was pulled out of a structure following a reported trailer fire in Sheboygan.

According to authorities, on June 6 around 9:15 p.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a reported trailer fire. The first responders were advised of a victim that was pulled out of the structure.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. Around 11:30 p.m. the victim was then sent to St. Marys Ozaukee Burn Center with 2nd degree burns.

There is no information on the current status of the victim or how much damage the fire caused.

There was also no information regarding the cause of the fire.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.