GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV)- The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents where a suspect fueled up at a Citgo gas station in Greenville and left without paying.

“In these incidents, it was quite apparent the suspect was intentionally doing this gas drive off,” said Sgt. Nathan Borman.

Borman, speaking exclusively with Local 5’s Eric Richards, says a person of interest has been arrested. “The suspect we’ve identified has a history of criminal behavior. I believe he was on probation as well,” he said.

Captured on the gas station’s surveillance system, the suspect appears to have removed the license plates off of two different vehicles. The first incident happened in June of 2021, long before the gas price surge across the country. The second incident was reported on March 7th, 2022.

“These two particular incidents, are pretty separated however the suspect in both cases appeared very similar,” said Borman.

Local 5 reached out to the Corporate office for Citgo and they declined our request for comment.

“The majority of gas drive-offs are an honest mistake and if we identify the person and bring them back to pay, the situation is resolved. In a case like this, you have a criminal act, with a person intentionally doing this. That can be a misdemeanor crime,” said Borman.

If you have any information contact Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office at 920-832-5499, or click here to visit their website.