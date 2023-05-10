FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac have provided an update on the department’s homicide investigation and say that one of the two people of interest has turned himself in.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD), 14-year-old Parise E. Larry Jr. turned himself in to FDLPD Officers without incident around 2:30 a.m. on May 10. Larry Jr. is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The remaining person of interest, Antonio K. Johnston, 17, still has a nationwide arrest warrant and remains at large.

It was noted in the release that FDLPD is partnering with federal law enforcement agencies today to assist in the investigation.

Fond du Lac Police Department

FDLPD is committed to working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to hold offenders who chose to put our community at risk responsible for their criminal actions here. Chief Aaron Goldstein, Fond du Lac Police Department

The shooting in the Maplewood Commons near Martin Avenue and East Pioneer Road on May 7 left one person dead and injured two others.

Authorities have identified the victim as 20-year-old Tatyanna PM Zech.

Court records show that Parise E. Larry Jr. is charged with the following:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

1st Degree Reckless Injury

Four counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Injury by Negligent Use/Weapon/Explosive All charges come with a modifier of Party to a Crime, Violent Crime in a School Zone, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon



No further details have been provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.