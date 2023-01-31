GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.

On January 29 authorities were made aware of a suspicious death investigation in Green Bay. Information showed that Sotka was a person of interest and had open cases out of Oconto County and an active restraining order on him.

Sotka was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device, which was reportedly cut off and last pinged on the exit from US-41 southbound and Freedom Road off-ramp in De Pere.

Multiple detectives traveled to the Mississippi County Detention Center in Arkansas to interview Sotka. Police in Arkansas pulled over Sotka and arrested him on a temporary felony warrant.

The complaint says that Sotka left 1657 Elkay Lane around 2:35 a.m. on January 29. Sotka did admit to throwing the bracelet out of the window.

Sotka has not been charged with any other crimes at this time and is only facing the following charges:

Criminal Damage to Property Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Bail Jumping Felony Up to six years in prison

Bail Jumping Felony Up to six years in prison

Bail Jumping Felony Up to six years in prison



No additional information was provided. Court records show that Sotka’s listed address is in Fond du Lac.