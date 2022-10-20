LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Little Suamico was officially charged with killing two people in Oconto County.

According to court records, 27-year-old David Steinmetz was charged with two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide. He was also charged with Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony.

Back on October 2, a call came in just after 9 a.m. saying that two people were unresponsive outside a home in Little Suamico. Authorities found the bodies of 75-year-old Paul Brennan and 55-year-old Lori Steinmetz.

The two were both found with multiple gunshot wounds. David was later identified as a person of interest related to the deaths. Authorities found David in the parking lot of Thompson’s Market in Oconto.

No additional information was provided.