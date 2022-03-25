GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest was taken into custody for the robbery of the Capital Credit Union on March 16.

The US Marshals Service located the individual in Chicago, Ill. on Thursday, March 24 where he was taken into custody without incident.

The Green Bay Police Department says they are no longer searching for subjects related to the robbery and investigators are still actively working the case.

No other additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when more details are available.