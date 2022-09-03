FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A person who was on a scooter was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac on Friday, and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, they are still trying to identify the person who was driving the scooter.

A release states that around 9:15 p.m. on September 2, the individual with the scooter was attempting to cross Scott Street and Mill Street when a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident was crossing the intersection.

Officers say that the scooter was struck by the vehicle as they attempted to cross the street.

The person on the scooter was initially transported by Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue to SSM Health but later transported by Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue to Froedtert Hospital-Milwaukee with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Dispatch Center at 920-906-5555.

No further information was provided due to the incident being an ongoing investigation.

