MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department say they are investigating an incident where a person is seen taking benches placed out for Sputnikfest.

In a release, Police say the benches were taken early in the morning on Thursday from outside the Rahr West Art Museum.

The benches were reportedly placed on the terrace area along Park Street by the City of Manitowoc in preparation for Sputnikfest.

In the video, several benches are seen being taken and police are looking to speak with the individual.

Officers state that anyone with information that can help identify the person in the video should contact the Manitowoc Police Department.