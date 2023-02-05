WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in central Wisconsin helped to rescue a person who was stranded on a sidewalk in below-zero temperatures after their wheelchair was malfunctioning.

In a video provided by the Wausau Police Department, officers can be seen loading the motorized wheelchair into the back of an unmarked police department van.

Officers say that they received a call from a concerned citizen about the incident, when the caller noticed the stranded person on Grand Avenue. It was noted in the description that temperatures in the area were in the negative teens below zero.

Authorities were able to transport the person and their motorized wheelchair back home.

Thanks to the caller, and thanks to the officers who teamed up to get this gentleman out of the cold! We all need a hand once in a while. Wausau Police Department

No additional information was provided.