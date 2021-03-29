Peshtigo, Crivitz organizations encouraged to apply for available grants

(WFRV) – There is an opportunity for Peshtigo and Crivitz organizations to apply for grants.

According to officials, non-profits, religious organizations, schools and government entities in Crivitz and Peshtigo can apply for funding. The funding would come from the Crivitz Area Fund or the Peshtigo Area Community Endowment.

The applications can be done online, and should be submitted between April 1 and April 15.

Community members who would like to support the non-profits in Peshtigo and Crivitz may donate to either of the endowments.

According to officials, contributions may be mailed to the MMACF at 1110 10th Avenue, Suite L-1, Menominee, MI 49858, or made online.