Peshtigo crossing guard nominated as America’s Favorite after being struck by car, saving two kids

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) — A Peshtigo school crossing guard has been nominated as America’s Favorite Crossing Guard.

Gail Bantes, 82, has spent her life helping her community and guaranteeing the safety of children.

For 43 years, Bantes was a bus driver. She then became a crossing guard for the City of Peshtigo, serving the Peshtigo School District for the past several years.

In February 2019, Bantes was struck by a vehicle while helping two children cross the street. Although injured, Bantes saved the children with her heroic efforts by pushing them out of the way.

The Safe Kids Marinette County coalition nominated Bantes for those heroic efforts.

The top five crossing guards across the United States with the highest number of votes will be judged by a panel to determine the final winner of the contest. Safe Kids will come to the winning school to celebrate with a pep rally and award ceremony. The winning crossing guard will receive $500 worth of new crossing guard gear and accessories.

The public is invited to vote online through December 12 by visiting Safe Kids Worldwide’s website.