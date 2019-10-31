Peshtigo Fire water tender damaged by vehicle crash while responding to another

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) — The Town of Peshtigo Fire Department says a water tender was struck and slightly damaged Thursday morning while being used for scene protection at a crash on Hwy 41.

According to the department, firefighters and EMS were dispatched just before 7 a.m. for a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries near the Peshtigo River Bridge.

Crews had just arrived and were preparing to extricate a patient from the vehicle with the jaws of life when another crash occurred involving two vehicles and the water tender.

One firefighter, who was setting up traffic cones, had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck, according to officials.

Peshtigo Fire says an oncoming vehicle failed to slow down, striking another car and the water tender.

No additional injuries resulted from this crash.

The Peshtigo Fire Department wants to remind motorists to slow down, pay attention, and move over when approaching emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and other service vehicles.