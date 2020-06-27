NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Peshtigo honors a Veteran with a motorcycle ride

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) A local community honored one of its members, who was tragically killed, in a special way today.

A motorcycle convoy paraded through the town of Peshtigo, Saturday afternoon, to honor Rupert Scott.

Rupert died last year when he hit a deer while riding his motorcycle. He served in the Navy for eight years and was also a cancer survivor. The community held a celebration of Rupert’s life, which featured a raffle.

This celebration not only allowed the community to remember one of its cherished veterans but also helped raise funds for local charities.

The money raised from today’s celebration of life will benefit the Freedom for Patriots and the Pete and Elaine Cancer Foundation.

If you’d like to donate contact Lori Madsen via email: cricket_b32@yahoo.com

