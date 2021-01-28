Peshtigo mobile home fire causes road to be shut down for over three hours

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wednesday evening fire in Peshtigo left a mobile home and all of its contents burnt to the ground.

According to a Facebook post from the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, on Jan. 27 around 5:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a fire on Hale Road. Firefighters arrived at a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The occupant was able to escaped unharmed.

Hale Road was reopened to traffic around 8:30 p.m.

No information on the cause of the fire, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.