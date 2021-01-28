NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Peshtigo mobile home fire causes road to be shut down for over three hours

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wednesday evening fire in Peshtigo left a mobile home and all of its contents burnt to the ground.

According to a Facebook post from the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, on Jan. 27 around 5:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a fire on Hale Road. Firefighters arrived at a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The occupant was able to escaped unharmed.

Hale Road was reopened to traffic around 8:30 p.m.

No information on the cause of the fire, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets