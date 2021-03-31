Peshtigo Referendum 2021

PESHTIGO, Wis.(WFRV)- The Peshtigo School District has a two question referendum on the ballot for the General Election on April 6th. They are asking for $33.2 million dollars to upgrade the middle and high school building. It would also help the District become 100% compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Howard-Suamico School District asks voters to invest in their school system

“We would like the funding for the educational programming for our students,” said Patrick Rau District Superintendent. Rau says there would also be much needed space for technical education courses. “We also need to upgrade our electrical system, heating and air conditioning, along with modifications to our gym,” said Rau. The building was first constructed in the 1930s and hasn’t seen many improvements since then. “We want to preserve as much of the building as we can, which would be more cost effective than building an entirely new facility,” said Rau.

Hortonville referendum addresses spacing issues in schools

The second question on the Referendum is asking for $1.825 million dollars for a new soccer field and practice area on land the District already owns next to the Peshtigo Elementary School. “The money would also include driveways, parking lots, the utilities, concession stands, and bathrooms,” said Rau. Also included a green space walking trail for the community to enjoy. “High School sports and outdoor activities are important here and we want to facilitate that in the best way,” said Rau.

All the latest local political news from Your Local Election Headquarters, WFRV Local 5 –>

The cost to tax payers for the $33.2 million dollar question, would be approximately $1.45 per $1,000 of equalized property value. The cost of the $1.825 million dollar question would be about $0.15 per $1,000 of equalized property value. The District is holding an in-person community meeting at the high school on Wednesday March 31st at 6:00 p.m. A virtual community meeting will be held on Thursday April 1st at 6:00 p.m. Fore more information on the Peshtigo School District Referendum click here.