Peshtigo: Two arrested on federal drug charges

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) — Two individuals have been arrested in the City of Peshtigo following the execution of federal search and arrest warrants.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Tracy Lynn Sheldon and 41-year-old Chad Allen Zeske were arrested Wednesday on drug trafficking charges.

Authorities with the New York City Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Brown County Drug Task Force, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marinette and Peshtigo Police Departments participated in the execution of those warrants.

Chad Allen Zeske

Sheldon and Zeske are currently being held in Brown County and will appear in federal court on indictments for illegal drug trafficking.

Below is a statement released on behalf of participating agencies:

“The direct distribution of deadly smokeable synthetic cannabinoids puts our collective communities in harm’s way. This will always be unacceptable to the oath taken by members of law enforcement.

Relentless investigative efforts, unwavering dedication to justice, and a daily commitment to protect and serve – these are hallmarks of the men and women of the NYPD. The NYPD also thanks the Brown County Drug Task Force, Northeast Drug Enforcement Group, City of Green Bay, Marinette County Sheriff’s Department, City of Marinette Police Department, City of Peshtigo Police Department and the Department of Revenue for their assistance. The long-term investigation of this case was partially funded by the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a federal grant program that invests in law enforcement partnerships to build safe and healthy communities.

Today’s announcement is another lifesaving step towards achieving deeper community service, one deserving our sincerest gratitude.”