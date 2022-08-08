GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new 23,500-square-foot pet food manufacturing facility broke ground on Monday in the City of Green Bay.

Carnivore Meat Company will be bringing 150 jobs to Green Bay’s new Grandview Industrial Park after beginning construction on its new high-tech headquarters.

“Anytime you have a local employer expanding, it’s great for the local economy,” said Neil Stechschulte, the City of Green Bay’s Development Director. “This particular sector is more important to the City of Green Bay economy in terms of meat processing and I agree with the comment that the pet industry is a growing industry in the economy.”

The space will be able to increase production capacity and will also use modern technology to produce ultra-premium, freeze-dried, and frozen raw pet foods.

Officials are expecting jobs to be on the manufacturing floor, in high-tech automation and engineering positions, and corporate employees in the dog-friendly office.

“This has been a long process internally even though it’s only been a year,” explained Stechschulte. “Hopefully this is the first of many things to come. We’re excited about Carnivore being here and being the anchor tenant but we’re really excited about what could come afterward.”