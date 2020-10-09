NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Pet owners urged to use caution in Northwoods following string of animal poisonings

(WFRV) – Officials are warning pet owners to use caution as they continue to investigate numerous animal poisonings in northern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and the U.S. Forest Service is asking pet owners to be on the lookout for anything suspicious in Forest, Florence, and Marinette counties after recent fatal poisoning deaths of domestic dogs and wildlife.

As the COVID-19 public health emergency is on, officials say more people are practicing social distancing while walking outdoors with pets. The public is advised to use dog leashes and watch for signs– such as dead wildlife – that poison may be in the area.

During the past two years, at least nine domestic dog deaths have occurred in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties. While the investigation is focused on the three counties, it is unknown if other counties could be involved. In addition to the unfortunate poisoning of these family pets, investigators say they have also found dead raptors, coyotes, weasels, raccoons, and wolves.  Lab tests have confirmed the presence of dangerous toxic substances as the cause of death in these wildlife cases and domestic dogs.

If you have information or a tip – no matter how insignificant it may seem – please contact the WDNR Violation Hotline. You may confidentially report by calling or texting: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. You also may report online: https://dnrx.wisconsin.gov/rav/  The hotline is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Trained staff relay information to conservation wardens.

