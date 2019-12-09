Pet photos with Santa at Bay Park Square Mall

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Santa Claus took the time to fly over to Bay Park Square Mall Sunday evening for pictures with pets.

People brought in their furry friends to the mall in Ashwaubenon to get a picture with Santa.

Each animal in attendance was also gifted a special treat for being a good boy or girl.

Pet owners kept the festive spirit going by dressing up their animals in holiday costumes or outfits.

“We’ve seen a lot of cute costumes as far as Mrs. Claus, and we had an elf here that was kind of dressed up as a Packers player or Packers fan too,” says Kelly Schoen of the Bay Park Square Mall. “It’s really neat to see all the creativity that comes through, like matching sweaters with some of their owners and family photos.”

You and your family can get photos taken with Santa through Dec. 24 at the mall.