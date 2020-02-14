Pet Saver: Bert

Meet Bert, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! Bert is a sweet guy with an endearing head tilt who will talk to get your attention and loves nothing more than cuddling. Like all cats at WHS, Bert is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped… plus, you get to name your own adoption fee!

Bert’s bio can be found here: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43756835

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus