Pet Saver: Sophi

Meet Sophi, a 4-year-old busy bee available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. She is a fun girl who would do best as the only dog in the home. She previously got along well with other dogs at doggy daycare and the dog park, but doesn’t like to share toys, treats, and space in her own home. Whether on your lap, chair, or bed, at 35lbs she can fit right in just about anywhere! Like all dogs at WHS, she has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you’ll receive a certificate for a free vet exam!

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

