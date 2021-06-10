LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Pet store to open in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Sheboygan is welcoming a new pet store in town assuring owners can provide their beloved companions all the essentials.

Pet Supplies Plus, located at 567 S. Taylor Drive in Sheboygan, will be opening on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The story will be welcoming pet parents and their pets to enjoy an opportunity to celebrate the joys of pet ownership.

The pet store, which has over 500 locations in 33 states, is no stranger to knowing the needs of parents and their pets. Focused on ease and accessibility in obtaining high-quality products for pets, Pet Supplies Plus is ready to provide Sheboygan pet owners just what they need.

Store organizers note that curbside pickup will be available to ensure the safety and comfortability of all its customers.

